National Bank of Canada FI Invests $259,000 in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,483 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in SM Energy by 461.9% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 3,434.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 3,897.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 4.14. SM Energy has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $53.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

