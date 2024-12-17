National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 1,175 Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Opera were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Opera by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 711,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,998,000 after buying an additional 276,356 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 44.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 275,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the third quarter worth $2,420,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Opera by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management bought a new position in Opera during the 3rd quarter worth $952,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPRA stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.03. Opera Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Opera’s payout ratio is presently 39.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Opera in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Opera from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Opera from $19.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Opera from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

