National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 1,241 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 128.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJ. State Street Corp raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,680,000 after buying an additional 45,288 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 428,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $940,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,221,502.24. The trade was a 2.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

NYSE BJ opened at $97.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average of $87.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.06 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

