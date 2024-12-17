National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 27.3% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.81. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $81.45 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

