National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Global Comm Services ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,712,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,767,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 85,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $437,000.

Get iShares Global Comm Services ETF alerts:

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Stock Performance

IXP opened at $101.29 on Tuesday. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.26 million, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.51.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Comm Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.