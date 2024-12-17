National Bank of Canada FI Sells 220 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,638,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial during the third quarter valued at about $43,431,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter worth about $36,803,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,647,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,793,000 after buying an additional 515,710 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 893,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,961,000 after buying an additional 405,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.12 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.76. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.92.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. First American Financial had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 242.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

