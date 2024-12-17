National Bank of Canada FI Sells 40,276 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,276 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,835,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,159,000 after buying an additional 49,527 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 156.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 21,664 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IGF stock opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

