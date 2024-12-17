National Bank of Canada FI Sells 44,379 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,379 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 143,585,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,893,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,236 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,066,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after buying an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $22,500,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander by 6.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,091,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 181,558 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.