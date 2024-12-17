National Bank of Canada FI Sells 479 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Insmed were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 71.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 83.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ INSM opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Insmed

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.