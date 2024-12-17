National Bank of Canada FI Trims Holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,983 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 361,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FLCA opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $36.24. The stock has a market cap of $448.52 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.90.

About Franklin FTSE Canada ETF

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

