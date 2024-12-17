National Bank of Canada FI Trims Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 750.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPX. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.64. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 108.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

