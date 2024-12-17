National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,380 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:NHI opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.57. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.04. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $63.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 123.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NHI. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

