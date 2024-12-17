New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) versus SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Critical Analysis

Profitability

This table compares New Concept Energy and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy -25.85% -0.83% -0.82% SandRidge Energy 39.25% 7.92% 6.34%

Volatility and Risk

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $147,000.00 39.78 -$20,000.00 ($0.03) -38.00 SandRidge Energy $148.64 million 2.78 $60.86 million $1.28 8.67

This table compares New Concept Energy and SandRidge Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SandRidge Energy has higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. New Concept Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SandRidge Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats New Concept Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Concept Energy

(Get Free Report)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

About SandRidge Energy

(Get Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.