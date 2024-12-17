NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is KG&L Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.2% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 897.5% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 119,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after buying an additional 107,169 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 914.1% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 683.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 238,829 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $29,505,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after purchasing an additional 191,469,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,628,156 shares of company stock valued at $197,995,077. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Westpark Capital raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

Shares of NVDA opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.84 and a 200 day moving average of $126.92. The company has a market cap of $3.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $47.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

