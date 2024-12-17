NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,444 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.3% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 30,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,628,156 shares of company stock worth $197,995,077. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.92. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $47.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Melius Research boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

