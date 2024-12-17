NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 3,490 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 30,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at $577,611,810.26. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,628,156 shares of company stock worth $197,995,077. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.15.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.7 %

NVDA stock opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.92. The company has a market cap of $3.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

