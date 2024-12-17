NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 1.6% Following Insider Selling

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $130.42 and last traded at $132.05. Approximately 82,063,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 384,238,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.25.

Specifically, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 833.1% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 41,188 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 36,774 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 936.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150,085 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after buying an additional 135,610 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 865.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,018.4% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 33,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 887.1% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.