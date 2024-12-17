Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 0.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $70.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as low as $47.15 and last traded at $47.26. Approximately 2,292,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 9,376,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.64.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OXY. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

