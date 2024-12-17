OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,387 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $984,000. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 141,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,038,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,354,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In other news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $2,262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,883,221. The trade was a 14.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.19 and a 12 month high of $47.66.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.