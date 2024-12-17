Olin (NYSE:OLN) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $45.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Olin traded as low as $36.22 and last traded at $36.52, with a volume of 250549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Olin from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Olin from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Olin from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Insider Activity at Olin

Institutional Trading of Olin

In other Olin news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 10,500 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,450. The trade was a 30.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Olin by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Olin by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 19,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Olin by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Olin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Olin announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 45% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

