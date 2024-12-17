Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 75,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 46,706 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 772,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,052,000 after buying an additional 83,063 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth $988,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 953.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,637,000 after buying an additional 512,928 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 54,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $5,944,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,275,008. This represents a 52.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 5,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $606,783.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,140 shares in the company, valued at $357,803. The trade was a 62.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,755 shares of company stock worth $8,680,862. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $114.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $116.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.65.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $517.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.83 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.58.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

