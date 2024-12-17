On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 248.92 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 238 ($3.02), with a volume of 1378610 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239 ($3.03).

Specifically, insider Simon Cooper bought 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £6,840,000 ($8,678,000.51).

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OTB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 220 ($2.79) to GBX 187 ($2.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.28) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

On the Beach Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 168.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 152.78. The company has a market capitalization of £397.44 million, a PE ratio of 2,644.44, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49.

On the Beach Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from On the Beach Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. On the Beach Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,111.11%.

About On the Beach Group

(Get Free Report)

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.