Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 15,314 Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,314 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Adeia worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Adeia by 51.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Adeia by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 79,565 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Adeia by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,055,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adeia by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,346,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,767,000 after buying an additional 91,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,160,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,728,000 after buying an additional 313,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADEA shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Adeia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Adeia Stock Performance

ADEA stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Adeia Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85.

Adeia Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Adeia’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Adeia Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

