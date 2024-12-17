Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THRM. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,364,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,287,000 after buying an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Gentherm by 0.7% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,146,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,049 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,539,000 after purchasing an additional 37,365 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 951,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 632,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after purchasing an additional 116,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Price Performance

THRM opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $62.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.89 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,774. The trade was a 11.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $220,980.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,395,313.40. The trade was a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,197 shares of company stock worth $381,640 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on THRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

