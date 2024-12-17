Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 16,062 Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 100,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 6,756.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Live Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock opened at $70.39 on Tuesday. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Profile

In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,040.34. The trade was a 23.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,911 shares of company stock worth $2,403,701 over the last three months.

(Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.