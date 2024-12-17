Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Vericel by 214.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 587,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 400,667 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 40.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,973,000. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vericel by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Insider Activity at Vericel

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $235,361.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,850. The trade was a 34.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,700. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,266 shares of company stock worth $2,090,636 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VCEL. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Vericel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Vericel from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vericel

Vericel Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 941.00 and a beta of 1.71. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $61.49.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.32 million. Vericel had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.