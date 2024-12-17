Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $785,000 Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,249 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth $400,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 496.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.2% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 298,345 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 54,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,328 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

DCOM opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $171.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $928,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,044,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,415,072. This trade represents a 2.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Fegan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 20,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,742.80. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

