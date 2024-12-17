Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $825,000 Position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TNA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,363.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TNA opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

