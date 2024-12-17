Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $854,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 53,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WY opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

