Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $855,000 Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MTD opened at $1,260.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,115.64 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,301.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,375.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $954.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,351.25.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,820. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total value of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,524.54. This represents a 95.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

