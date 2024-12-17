Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $857,000 in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,180,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,512,000 after buying an additional 193,686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 459.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 22,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,301,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,234,000 after acquiring an additional 357,078 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 439,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after acquiring an additional 262,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Verra Mobility by 73.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 222,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,073 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

VRRM stock opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $31.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $225.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

