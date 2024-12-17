Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,517 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.29% of American Public Education worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the second quarter worth about $476,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in American Public Education by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 4,483.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 21,565 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APEI opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.16 million, a PE ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APEI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on American Public Education from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on American Public Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on American Public Education from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

