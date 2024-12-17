Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 3,357 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,092,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382,010 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,192 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,118,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,171,000 after purchasing an additional 123,741 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,498,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,484,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,224,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.61.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

