Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 456.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,855.0% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.65.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $140.37 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.38. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,440. This represents a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $72,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,474,172.80. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $297,442 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

