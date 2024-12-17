Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Performance

NGG stock opened at $58.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $73.40. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.62.

National Grid Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $2.4939 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 4%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.44%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

