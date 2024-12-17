Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,837,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 157.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 516,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 316,102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

