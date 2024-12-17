Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,524 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $62.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

