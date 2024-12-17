Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,832 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQNR. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.45 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQNR. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

