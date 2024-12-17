Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,807 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariose Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 680.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 540,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 471,330 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.40 to $80.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.18.

Shares of TCOM opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average of $54.13. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $77.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

