Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 47 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Everest Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group Stock Down 1.4 %

EG stock opened at $357.69 on Tuesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $343.76 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $376.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.53.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.52%.

In other Everest Group news, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,330. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $348.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. This trade represents a 9.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Everest Group from $383.00 to $372.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.00.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

