Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.59.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $39.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,212,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,610 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 11,282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,543,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486,159 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,303,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,476,000 after acquiring an additional 212,535 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,296,000 after purchasing an additional 205,409 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,844,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,194,000 after purchasing an additional 142,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.