Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Down 4% on Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $71.16 and last traded at $72.99. Approximately 60,452,724 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 59,941,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.07.

Specifically, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 416,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $30,858,651.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,908.64. This represents a 99.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $31,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $42,002.40. The trade was a 99.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $823,158.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,748,867.94. This represents a 9.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $172.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.87.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,512,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,463,000 after acquiring an additional 40,498,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,568,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598,253 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3,476.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,832,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,162,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641,253 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,387,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 594.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,861 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

