Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $16.46, but opened at $15.85. Par Pacific shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 106,094 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director William Pate sold 67,700 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $1,098,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 524,610 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,174.20. The trade was a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Par Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Par Pacific Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $861.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter worth $61,870,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,919,000 after purchasing an additional 328,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 48.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,952,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,307,000 after purchasing an additional 636,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 13.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,254,000 after purchasing an additional 175,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

Featured Articles

