Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Sherry Coutu Acquires 731 Shares

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) insider Sherry Coutu acquired 731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,282 ($16.26) per share, with a total value of £9,371.42 ($11,889.65).

Sherry Coutu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pearson alerts:

On Monday, September 30th, Sherry Coutu bought 922 shares of Pearson stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,017 ($12.90) per share, for a total transaction of £9,376.74 ($11,896.40).

Pearson Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 1,274.50 ($16.17) on Tuesday. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of GBX 925.20 ($11.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,285.50 ($16.31). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,152.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,059.18. The firm has a market cap of £8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,549.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,170 ($14.84) to GBX 1,400 ($17.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,146.75 ($14.55).

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSON

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.