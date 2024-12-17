PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,930,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $92,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 1,634.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PENN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.53.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.08. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.