Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth about $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.16.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $4.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.89.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

