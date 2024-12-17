Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $8.45. Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 122,932 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Frank Karbe bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,010. The trade was a 28.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PHAT shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Finally, Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,318,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

