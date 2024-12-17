Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Price Performance
FENG opened at $2.53 on Monday. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $30.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Phoenix New Media
