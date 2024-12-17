PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ) Position Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,632 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.88% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BILZ stock opened at $101.03 on Tuesday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 1 year low of $100.61 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.98.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

