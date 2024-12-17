Presidio Capital Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Presidio Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 51.8% in the third quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,847,177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $550,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,034,534 shares of company stock worth $1,253,883,872. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.67.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $232.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.70 and its 200-day moving average is $190.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $144.05 and a one year high of $233.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

